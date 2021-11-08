Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect Carrols Restaurant Group to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $424.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.94 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. On average, analysts expect Carrols Restaurant Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Carrols Restaurant Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TAST opened at $3.75 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.28 million, a PE ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 2.63. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $3.53 and a 12-month high of $8.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Carrols Restaurant Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) by 486.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,162 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.26% of Carrols Restaurant Group worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

TAST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut Carrols Restaurant Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Carrols Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.

Featured Article: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.