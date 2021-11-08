Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.570-$7.570 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.45 billion-$3.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.52 billion.Carter’s also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $2.000-$2.000 EPS.

Shares of Carter’s stock traded up $2.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $106.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.71. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.37. Carter’s has a one year low of $79.17 and a one year high of $116.92.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $890.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.93 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carter’s will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is 20.59%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRI. Wedbush began coverage on Carter’s in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carter’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $110.20.

In related news, insider Brian Lynch sold 15,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.89, for a total value of $1,620,051.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail; U.S. Wholesale; and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

