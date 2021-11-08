Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) PT Lowered to $378.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $421.00 to $378.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist raised their target price on Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Carvana from $375.00 to $355.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on Carvana from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wedbush raised Carvana from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Sunday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carvana presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $373.10.

Shares of CVNA opened at $297.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $51.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.44 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $307.79 and a 200 day moving average of $303.70. Carvana has a 12 month low of $182.06 and a 12 month high of $376.83.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 125.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carvana will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Carvana news, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 1,930 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.95, for a total transaction of $631,013.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,850,676.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 5,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total value of $1,870,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,497,958. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 255,665 shares of company stock valued at $90,833,007. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Carvana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in Carvana by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Carvana during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Carvana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Carvana by 6,533.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

