Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Casa Systems, Inc. develops and provides digital cable video and broadband services. It offers fixed, mobile, optical and wireless network solutions for ultra-broadband services, carrier-grade solutions to cable service providers and cable network access solutions which incorporate RF engineering, high-density access aggregation, software innovation and extreme subscriber management capabilities. Casa Systems, Inc. is headquartered in Andover, MA. “

Separately, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Casa Systems from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Casa Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.80.

CASA stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.76. The stock had a trading volume of 355,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,229. Casa Systems has a 1-year low of $4.39 and a 1-year high of $13.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $495.39 million, a P/E ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.70.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.10). Casa Systems had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 5.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Casa Systems will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Casa Systems news, CTO Weidong Chen sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total value of $462,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Casa Systems by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,068,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,796 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 15.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,845,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,244,000 after acquiring an additional 371,670 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 21.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 709,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,297,000 after acquiring an additional 124,027 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Casa Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,251,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 6.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 645,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,727,000 after acquiring an additional 36,452 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

Casa Systems Company Profile

Casa Systems, Inc engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, and Wi-Fi networks; and casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

