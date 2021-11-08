Castleark Management LLC Decreases Holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Castleark Management LLC decreased its position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,120 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in YETI were worth $2,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in YETI. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of YETI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of YETI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in YETI in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in YETI by 186.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in YETI by 109.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on YETI from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut their price target on YETI from $121.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price objective on YETI from $90.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on YETI from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, YETI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.26.

In other news, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total transaction of $305,430.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,092,908.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 13,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,248,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,901 shares of company stock valued at $6,904,101. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:YETI opened at $107.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.61. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 47.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 2.61. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.45 and a 1-year high of $108.82.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $357.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.76 million. YETI had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 66.59%. On average, analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

