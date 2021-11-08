Castleark Management LLC Grows Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Castleark Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 631.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in The Trade Desk by 3.8% in the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in The Trade Desk by 4.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 15.3% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 11.3% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on The Trade Desk from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stephens raised their price target on The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on The Trade Desk from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.51.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $68.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.19. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.71 and a 12-month high of $97.28. The firm has a market cap of $32.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.37, a PEG ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 2.40.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 25.44%. The firm had revenue of $279.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 100.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $706,524.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $291,810.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,237 shares of company stock worth $4,366,946 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

