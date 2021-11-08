Castleark Management LLC Makes New $648,000 Investment in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 35,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Gates Industrial by 3.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,372,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,804,000 after buying an additional 51,696 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Gates Industrial by 2.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 831,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,030,000 after buying an additional 21,864 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Gates Industrial in the second quarter worth about $557,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 297.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 191,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 143,295 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the second quarter worth approximately $313,000.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gates Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Gates Industrial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gates Industrial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

GTES opened at $18.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 1.71. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $18.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $915.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Inc sold 28,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $441,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

