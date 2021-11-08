Castleark Management LLC Sells 10,600 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Castleark Management LLC cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 26.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,600 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $43,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $44,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $50,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 104.5% during the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.94.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $65.02 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.62 and a fifty-two week high of $66.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.78, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.40.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.70% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.