Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in shares of Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) by 74.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,731,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,068,122 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.92% of Castor Maritime worth $4,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Castor Maritime by 66.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,386 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Castor Maritime in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Castor Maritime by 173.2% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 68,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 43,287 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Castor Maritime in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Castor Maritime by 174.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 182,001 shares during the last quarter. 5.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CTRM opened at $2.34 on Monday. Castor Maritime Inc. has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $210.50 million, a PE ratio of -234.00 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.79.

Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Castor Maritime had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 17.40%. The firm had revenue of $21.79 million during the quarter.

Castor Maritime Company Profile

Castor Maritime Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. It provides seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo, including iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, fertilizers, cement, bauxite, sugar, and scrap metals. The company operates three Panamax vessels with a carrying capacity of approximately 76,122 deadweight ton.

