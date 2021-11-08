Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CPCAY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cathay Pacific Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cathay Pacific Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of Cathay Pacific Airways stock opened at $4.60 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.31. Cathay Pacific Airways has a 52 week low of $3.54 and a 52 week high of $5.22.

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carrier of international passengers and air cargo. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong. It also provides property investment, travel reward program, travel tour operator, financial, aircraft leasing and acquisition facilitation, airline catering, information processing, aircraft ramp handling, laundry and dry cleaning, ground handling, aircraft engineering, cargo carriage, airport ground engineering support and equipment maintenance, and inventory technical management services.

