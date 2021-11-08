C&C Group (LON:CCR) Price Target Raised to GBX 299

C&C Group (LON:CCR) had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 297 ($3.88) to GBX 299 ($3.91) in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays raised C&C Group to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 280 ($3.66) in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

LON:CCR opened at GBX 253 ($3.31) on Friday. C&C Group has a 1-year low of GBX 150.40 ($1.96) and a 1-year high of GBX 325.60 ($4.25). The firm has a market capitalization of £994.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 243.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 252.17.

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, and Magners brand name. It also distributes third party branded beers, wines, spirits, cider, and soft drinks.

