Ccore (CCO) 1-Day Volume Tops $226.00

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded up 34.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 7th. Ccore has a market cap of $42,210.85 and approximately $226.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ccore coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0248 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ccore has traded 48.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ccore alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.25 or 0.00051018 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001535 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $154.96 or 0.00237749 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000566 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.67 or 0.00099221 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00011605 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00004478 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Ccore Coin Profile

Ccore (CRYPTO:CCO) is a coin. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 coins. The Reddit community for Ccore is https://reddit.com/r/ccore_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ccore’s official website is ccore.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ccore is a decentralized crypto payment platform that allows the user to spend cryptocurrencies on several fiat-based online services and stores with no value loss on the exchange. Furthermore, the owners of online stores will not lose part of their profit due to the volatility of crypto rates. On the platform, the user can find three main services, Ccore exchange; Ccore Wallet and Ccore pay. CCO is an Ethereum-based token developed by Ccore platform, it can be used as a medium of exchange on platform and to pay for goods on online stores or services. There are commission discounts where users can save up to 50% using Ccore token. “

Ccore Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ccore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ccore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ccore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ccore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.