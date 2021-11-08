Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($0.81) Per Share

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) – B. Riley increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cedar Fair in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the company will earn ($0.81) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.98). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cedar Fair’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.98) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.98) EPS.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $753.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.44 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 761.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FUN. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cedar Fair from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.57.

NYSE:FUN opened at $49.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -21.91 and a beta of 2.16. Cedar Fair has a fifty-two week low of $28.37 and a fifty-two week high of $52.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.58.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 188.0% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cedar Fair during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Cedar Fair during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cedar Fair by 289.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 57.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

