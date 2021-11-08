Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($0.81) Per Share

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) – B. Riley increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cedar Fair in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the company will earn ($0.81) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.98). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cedar Fair’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.98) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.98) EPS.
Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $753.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.44 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 761.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
NYSE:FUN opened at $49.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -21.91 and a beta of 2.16. Cedar Fair has a fifty-two week low of $28.37 and a fifty-two week high of $52.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.58.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 188.0% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cedar Fair during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Cedar Fair during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cedar Fair by 289.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 57.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Cedar Fair
Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.
