Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Brokerages expect Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) to announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Cedar Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.56. Cedar Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.71 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 23.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cedar Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.43. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cedar Realty Trust.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($6.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($6.83). Cedar Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 17.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS.

CDR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Cedar Realty Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cedar Realty Trust from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of CDR traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.56. The stock had a trading volume of 6,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Cedar Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $6.56 and a 52-week high of $24.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.20 and its 200 day moving average is $17.80. The firm has a market cap of $308.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 1.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Cedar Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -9.89%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Cedar Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 54.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cedar Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Cedar Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 52.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. 49.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cedar Realty Trust

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers. It also maintains property management, construction management and/or leasing offices at several of its shopping-center properties. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Port Washington, NY.

