Celo Trading 2.7% Higher This Week (CELO)

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. Over the last seven days, Celo has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. One Celo coin can now be bought for about $6.43 or 0.00009755 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Celo has a total market capitalization of $2.23 billion and approximately $47.87 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001518 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.43 or 0.00081052 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.12 or 0.00083616 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.07 or 0.00097183 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65,892.60 or 0.99953024 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,748.67 or 0.07203292 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00021037 BTC.

About Celo

Celo launched on April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 347,297,758 coins. Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg . Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . Celo’s official website is celo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Buying and Selling Celo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celo using one of the exchanges listed above.

