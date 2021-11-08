Centaur (CNTR) Price Up 15.5% This Week

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. Centaur has a market capitalization of $6.98 million and $850,439.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centaur coin can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Centaur has traded up 15.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.14 or 0.00050734 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001532 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.49 or 0.00234961 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000540 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.94 or 0.00099409 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00011569 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004483 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Centaur Coin Profile

CNTR is a coin. Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,371,875,000 coins. Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . Centaur’s official website is cntr.finance . The official message board for Centaur is medium.com/centaur

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes. “

Buying and Selling Centaur

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centaur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

