Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Centerra Gold had a positive return on equity of 19.28% and a negative net margin of 25.45%.
NYSE:CGAU opened at $8.09 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion and a PE ratio of -6.13. Centerra Gold has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $12.80.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.057 per share. This is a boost from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -16.67%.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Centerra Gold stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 465,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,552,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.16% of Centerra Gold as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.38% of the company’s stock.
Centerra Gold Company Profile
Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
