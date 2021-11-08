Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its stake in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 5.6% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 129,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,864,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 27.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 387.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 55.9% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 51,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 18,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 5.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 221,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,861,000 after purchasing an additional 11,058 shares during the last quarter. 18.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

In other Central Garden & Pet news, Director Daniel P. Myers acquired 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.15 per share, for a total transaction of $100,106.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Ranelli sold 2,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $103,946.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $55.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.55. Central Garden & Pet has a fifty-two week low of $36.53 and a fifty-two week high of $62.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.24 and a 200 day moving average of $51.24.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CENT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT).

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.