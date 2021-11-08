Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.300-$3.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.78 billion-$5.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.79 billion.Cerner also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.860-$0.880 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on CERN. Barclays raised their price objective on Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a buy rating on shares of Cerner in a report on Sunday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cerner currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.20.

Get Cerner alerts:

Cerner stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $74.44. 41,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,433,903. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a PE ratio of 43.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cerner has a one year low of $67.96 and a one year high of $84.20.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 9.15%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cerner will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Cerner’s payout ratio is presently 51.16%.

In other Cerner news, EVP Daniel Devers sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $697,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Cerner

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

Featured Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.