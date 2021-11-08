Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Stock Position Raised by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) by 154.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 171,519 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Certara were worth $8,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Certara during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Certara during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Certara during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Certara by 131.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Certara during the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. 48.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Certara news, insider Robert Aspbury sold 19,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $533,009.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William F. Feehery sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $2,943,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,552,923 shares of company stock valued at $436,581,347. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CERT. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Certara from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Certara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Certara presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

CERT stock opened at $42.90 on Monday. Certara, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.75 and a 12 month high of $45.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 5.82.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $70.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.69 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Certara, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Certara

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

