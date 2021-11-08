Chad Perry Sells 5,000 Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Stock

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) EVP Chad Perry sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total transaction of $106,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Chad Perry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 13th, Chad Perry sold 8,000 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $139,440.00.

Shares of SKT opened at $21.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -426.91, a PEG ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.92 and a fifty-two week high of $22.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.57.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $112.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.96 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is a positive change from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is presently 46.20%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 222,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after buying an additional 19,691 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 520,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,882,000 after buying an additional 25,110 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 120,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 13,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 74,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SKT. Compass Point upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

