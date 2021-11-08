Chardan Capital Begins Coverage on SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS)

Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird started coverage on SAB Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price for the company.

SAB Biotherapeutics stock opened at 8.34 on Friday. SAB Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of 7.30 and a 12 month high of 12.90.

Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with SAB Biotherapeutics Inc

