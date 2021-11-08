Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Sold by Tower House Partners LLP

Tower House Partners LLP lowered its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 21.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 34,028 shares during the quarter. Charles River Laboratories International makes up approximately 23.7% of Tower House Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Tower House Partners LLP owned approximately 0.24% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $45,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,558,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $946,406,000 after acquiring an additional 527,728 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,712,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 133.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRL. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $410.00 to $461.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $412.21.

In other news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 81 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.19, for a total value of $35,817.39. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,025 shares in the company, valued at $13,276,754.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Victoria L. Creamer sold 6,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.24, for a total transaction of $2,872,215.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,531 shares in the company, valued at $3,542,412.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,537 shares of company stock worth $4,031,489 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CRL stock traded down $2.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $372.91. 1,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $426.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $388.64. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $224.06 and a 1-year high of $460.21.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $895.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $902.03 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 23.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.