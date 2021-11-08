Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $29,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LGIH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,358,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,886,000 after purchasing an additional 448,649 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 939,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,161,000 after purchasing an additional 111,705 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 281,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,630,000 after purchasing an additional 72,998 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 115,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,282,000 after purchasing an additional 57,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 496.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,764,000 after purchasing an additional 50,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

LGIH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $156.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.17.

LGI Homes stock opened at $138.47 on Monday. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.54 and a 52 week high of $188.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 13.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.50.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.02. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 36.19%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 16.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

