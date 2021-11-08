Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 9,501 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 389,299 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,501 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.85% of Commvault Systems worth $30,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Commvault Systems in the second quarter worth $42,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Commvault Systems in the first quarter worth $43,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Commvault Systems in the first quarter worth $78,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Commvault Systems in the first quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Commvault Systems in the first quarter worth $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CVLT shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Lake Street Capital cut shares of Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Summit Insights boosted their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

Shares of CVLT opened at $67.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.70 and a beta of 0.60. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.77 and a 12-month high of $84.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.29.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $177.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.79 million. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $299,045.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

