Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 9,851 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 392,468 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,851 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of Wintrust Financial worth $29,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,289,969 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,080,000 after purchasing an additional 98,116 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 8.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,844,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,135,000 after purchasing an additional 214,006 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 1.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,579,591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,093,000 after purchasing an additional 43,184 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 0.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 800,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 3.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 651,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,268,000 after purchasing an additional 24,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WTFC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist raised their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective (up previously from $91.00) on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $93.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $47.42 and a 12-month high of $94.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.52 and its 200 day moving average is $77.99.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $423.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.34 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 25.11%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.50%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard B. Murphy sold 2,174 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $200,181.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

