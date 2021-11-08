Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $29.03 Million Holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 601,126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,381 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.75% of Aerojet Rocketdyne worth $29,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AJRD. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 17,684 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,552 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 1st quarter valued at $1,005,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 144.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 62,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after buying an additional 36,993 shares in the last quarter. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

Shares of AJRD stock opened at $45.87 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 0.41. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $33.50 and a one year high of $53.53.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 52.80% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $545.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Aerojet Rocketdyne’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

Read More: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD).

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.