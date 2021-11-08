Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 1.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,137,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,697 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $30,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 3.6% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 39,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Huntsman by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,560,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,426,000 after buying an additional 416,562 shares during the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Huntsman by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 639,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,970,000 after buying an additional 95,550 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Huntsman by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,078,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,595,000 after buying an additional 191,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MKP Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in Huntsman by 142.0% in the 2nd quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 265,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,048,000 after buying an additional 155,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Huntsman stock opened at $33.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.12. Huntsman Co. has a 52 week low of $23.03 and a 52 week high of $34.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 10.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.188 dividend. This is a boost from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 21.13%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HUN. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Huntsman in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Huntsman from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Huntsman from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.21.

Huntsman Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

See Also: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.