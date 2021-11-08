Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Reduces Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 365,036 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,964 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $28,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 54,508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after buying an additional 25,156 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 2nd quarter valued at $496,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 324.3% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 23,758 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 18,158 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 516,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,732,000 after buying an additional 63,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,934,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NYSE FIX opened at $99.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.93. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.54 and a 52-week high of $99.53.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.03 million. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 19.30%. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 11.79%.

In related news, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 10,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.31, for a total transaction of $913,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 32,873 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.65, for a total transaction of $3,045,683.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,928 shares of company stock worth $5,874,157. Insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

