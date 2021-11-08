Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.020-$2.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $560 million-$605 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $582.61 million.Check Point Software Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.810-$7.010 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on CHKP. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an underweight rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $133.33.

NASDAQ CHKP traded up $1.20 on Monday, hitting $117.84. 14,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,091,784. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.99. The company has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.72. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1-year low of $109.07 and a 1-year high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $534.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.37 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 25.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 395.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 647,192 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 516,582 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.47% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $75,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.47% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

