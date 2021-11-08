Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) is Raffles Associates LP’s 7th Largest Position

Raffles Associates LP increased its holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) by 45.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Chesapeake Energy accounts for 4.9% of Raffles Associates LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Raffles Associates LP owned about 0.11% of Chesapeake Energy worth $5,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Algebris UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $98,000.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.57.

Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.61. 2,067 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,269,339. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $69.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.65.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.71. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 112.46% and a return on equity of 680.00%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.4375 dividend. This is a boost from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

