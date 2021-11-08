Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.88 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.88 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Chevron’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.49 to $3.83. Chevron reported earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28,900%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chevron will report full year earnings of $8.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.35 to $9.42. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $9.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.41 to $10.26. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Chevron.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 7.10%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Chevron from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist boosted their price target on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. DZ Bank lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.24.

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 20,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.81, for a total transaction of $2,296,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $8,824,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,600 shares of company stock valued at $17,721,086 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 205,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,837,000 after purchasing an additional 19,084 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 19,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 99,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,105,000 after acquiring an additional 18,364 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in Chevron by 2.3% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 538,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,599,000 after buying an additional 12,320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $115.62. 68,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,436,396. The stock has a market cap of $223.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.30. Chevron has a fifty-two week low of $78.26 and a fifty-two week high of $115.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.47%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chevron (CVX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.