Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Retirement Group LLC

Retirement Group LLC decreased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 71,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for approximately 3.6% of Retirement Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 196.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $8,824,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $1,725,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 155,600 shares of company stock valued at $17,721,086. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Truist Securities raised their target price on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Chevron from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. HSBC cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.24.

NYSE CVX traded up $0.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $115.25. 157,782 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,436,396. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $78.26 and a 12-month high of $115.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.98. The company has a market capitalization of $222.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.30.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.47%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

