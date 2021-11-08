Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) Price Target Increased to C$16.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.25 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$11.55 target price (down from C$15.00) on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.25 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.17.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PPRQF traded up $0.00 on Monday, hitting $12.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539. Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $12.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.76.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust owns, manages, and develops retail and commercial real estate. The firm’s portfolio includes supermarket-and-drug store-anchored shopping centers; and stand-alone supermarkets and drug stores. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Office.

