Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) Price Target Raised to C$15.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$15.25 to C$15.50 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PPRQF. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.25 to C$15.25 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Desjardins reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a C$11.55 price target (down from C$15.00) on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.01.

Shares of OTCMKTS PPRQF opened at $12.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.76. Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $12.26.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust owns, manages, and develops retail and commercial real estate. The firm’s portfolio includes supermarket-and-drug store-anchored shopping centers; and stand-alone supermarkets and drug stores. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Office.

