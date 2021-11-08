Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$5.43.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHR. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.50 price target on shares of Chorus Aviation in a report on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.75 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.75 to C$5.40 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Chorus Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$6.00 target price for the company.

Shares of CHR stock traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$4.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 499,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,861. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$3.94 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.34. The stock has a market cap of C$785.22 million and a PE ratio of 58.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 297.09. Chorus Aviation has a 12-month low of C$3.16 and a 12-month high of C$5.34.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$199.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$222.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chorus Aviation will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chorus Aviation

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

