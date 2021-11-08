Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.000-$3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.17 billion-$5.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.16 billion.Church & Dwight also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.610-$0.610 EPS.

CHD traded down $0.72 on Monday, hitting $88.06. The company had a trading volume of 17,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Church & Dwight has a 52-week low of $77.62 and a 52-week high of $91.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.40.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 30.98%.

Church & Dwight declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, October 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.25.

In related news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 38,738 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total transaction of $3,357,809.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,091.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $1,269,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

