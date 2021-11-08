Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.000-$3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.17 billion-$5.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.16 billion.Church & Dwight also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.610-$0.610 EPS.

Shares of CHD stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $87.99. 15,749 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,348,599. Church & Dwight has a 1-year low of $77.62 and a 1-year high of $91.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.21.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.98%.

Church & Dwight declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, October 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHD shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Church & Dwight from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.25.

In other news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $1,269,556.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 38,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total value of $3,357,809.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,846 shares in the company, valued at $680,091.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.