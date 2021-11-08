CIBC Boosts GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) Price Target to C$58.00

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$53.00 to C$58.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares increased their price objective on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$54.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$50.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

