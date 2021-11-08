CIBC Boosts iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Price Target to C$84.00

iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$82.00 to C$84.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on IAFNF. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$78.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$85.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$80.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$90.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$85.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.72.

Get iA Financial alerts:

iA Financial stock opened at $59.41 on Thursday. iA Financial has a 1-year low of $42.00 and a 1-year high of $61.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.24 and its 200 day moving average is $56.61.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

Featured Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.