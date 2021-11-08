CIBC Cuts Saputo (TSE:SAP) Price Target to C$38.00

Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SAP has been the subject of several other research reports. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Saputo to C$39.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$38.22.

Get Saputo alerts:

TSE:SAP opened at C$31.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.36. The company has a market cap of C$13.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.35. Saputo has a fifty-two week low of C$29.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$33.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$36.22.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.24 billion. Research analysts forecast that Saputo will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Saputo Company Profile

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.