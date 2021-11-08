CIBC Increases IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Price Target to C$60.00

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.37% from the company’s current price.

IGM has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on IGM Financial from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$52.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of IGM Financial to C$59.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$57.25.

Get IGM Financial alerts:

Shares of TSE IGM traded down C$0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$50.69. 130,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,661. IGM Financial has a 1 year low of C$32.27 and a 1 year high of C$51.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$46.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$44.90. The stock has a market cap of C$12.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.60.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.