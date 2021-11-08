CIBC Raises Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Price Target to C$25.50

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$23.00 to C$25.50 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on KMP.UN. Raymond James set a C$23.75 target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.75 to C$24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$23.68.

Get Killam Apartment REIT alerts:

KMP.UN stock opened at C$23.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$21.99 and a 200 day moving average price of C$20.79. Killam Apartment REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$16.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.71, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of C$2.55 billion and a PE ratio of 10.17.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0583 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Killam Apartment REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.96%.

Killam Apartment REIT Company Profile

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

Featured Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Killam Apartment REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Killam Apartment REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.