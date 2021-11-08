Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 135.90% and a negative return on equity of 107.71%. The company had revenue of $434.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.25) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1124.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Cinemark stock opened at $22.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.20 and a 200-day moving average of $19.50. Cinemark has a one year low of $8.65 and a one year high of $27.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 2.40.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CNK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.64.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

