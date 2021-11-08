Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) – Analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Clean Harbors in a report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.89. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Clean Harbors’ FY2022 earnings at $3.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.48 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CLH. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Clean Harbors from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their target price on Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Clean Harbors from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Clean Harbors from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.63.

NYSE:CLH opened at $106.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Clean Harbors has a twelve month low of $64.26 and a twelve month high of $118.89.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $951.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.00 million. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 5.56%. Clean Harbors’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 16,894.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 687,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,075,000 after acquiring an additional 683,897 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 1,345.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 220,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,563,000 after acquiring an additional 205,501 shares during the period. Sandler Capital Management acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,425,000. SG Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 299.1% in the second quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 185,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,240,000 after acquiring an additional 138,721 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 83.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 300,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,191,000 after acquiring an additional 136,666 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Michael Louis Battles sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.75, for a total transaction of $508,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.99, for a total value of $205,980.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,216,447.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,482 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,537 over the last 90 days. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

