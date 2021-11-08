Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Trading Up 8.2%

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) was up 8.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $53.79 and last traded at $53.79. Approximately 1,468 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 567,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.71.

Several research analysts have commented on YOU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Clear Secure from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Clear Secure in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Clear Secure in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Clear Secure from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Clear Secure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Get Clear Secure alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.55.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $55.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Clear Secure, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter valued at $784,027,000. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new position in Clear Secure in the second quarter worth $371,401,000. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Clear Secure in the second quarter worth $329,638,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Clear Secure in the second quarter worth $46,142,000. Finally, Allen Operations LLC acquired a new position in Clear Secure in the second quarter worth $39,166,000. 34.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clear Secure Company Profile (NYSE:YOU)

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.