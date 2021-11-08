Clearshares LLC Has $5.74 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Clearshares LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 4.5% of Clearshares LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Clearshares LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 424.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.71. 9,194,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.94.

