Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) Hits New 1-Year High at $42.26

Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $42.26 and last traded at $42.10, with a volume of 1482 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.10.

Several equities analysts have commented on CCB shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Coastal Financial from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coastal Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.91. The stock has a market cap of $510.55 million, a PE ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.25.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. Coastal Financial had a net margin of 26.62% and a return on equity of 16.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coastal Financial Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 2.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 611,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,464,000 after buying an additional 16,834 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 12.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 428,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,236,000 after buying an additional 45,931 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coastal Financial in the second quarter valued at about $10,060,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 3.8% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 225,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,431,000 after buying an additional 8,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 6.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,524,000 after acquiring an additional 9,657 shares during the period. 53.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coastal Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:CCB)

Coastal Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm through Coastal Community Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It also offers deposit products. The company was founded by Lee Pintar on July 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

