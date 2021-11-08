Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) Receives $34.87 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.87.

CGNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Cognyte Software in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Cognyte Software in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.33 price target for the company. Wedbush cut their price target on Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

Get Cognyte Software alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,758,000. RGM Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,325,000. CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $327,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $343,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognyte Software stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.29. The stock had a trading volume of 225,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,180. Cognyte Software has a 12 month low of $19.66 and a 12 month high of $38.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.47.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $116.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.55 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cognyte Software will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Cognyte Software Company Profile

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

Featured Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Cognyte Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognyte Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.