Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.80.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Maxim Group started coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRS opened at $17.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 0.99. Coherus BioSciences has a 1 year low of $12.21 and a 1 year high of $22.22.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $87.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.65 million. Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 80.53% and a negative net margin of 41.86%. As a group, analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mcdavid Stilwell sold 3,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $58,917.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Healy sold 286,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total value of $4,611,545.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 389,733 shares of company stock worth $6,479,172 in the last three months. 12.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,020,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,245,000 after buying an additional 810,277 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,074,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,175,000 after buying an additional 241,760 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,697,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,632,000 after buying an additional 25,776 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,504,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,294,000 after buying an additional 308,905 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,475,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,897,000 after buying an additional 214,504 shares during the period.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

